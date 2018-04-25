Boca Raton Mayor Susan Haynie drops out of county commissioner's race after criminal charges

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

BOCA RATON, Fla. - UPDATE: 8:45 a.m. Wednesday: Mayor Susan Haynie's campaign manager said she has dropped out of the Palm Beach County commission's race. Haynie filed paperwork with the Supervisor of Elections Tuesday night and said she wants “to focus on fighting the charges and clearing her name.”

#CONFIRMED: Mayor Susan Haynie dropped out of race for Palm Beach County Commissioner. Filed paperwork with Supervisor of Elections last night. Campaign manager says Haynie “wants to focus on the charges and clearing her name.” @WPTV #wptv pic.twitter.com/xEFZuXMhYt — Sam Smink (@samsminkWPTV) April 25, 2018

UPDATE: 9:35 p.m. Tuesday: Mayor Susan Haynie walked out of the Palm Beach County Jail but offered no comment.

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.: Gov. Rick Scott's office released the following statement:

“The Governor expects all elected officials to serve Floridians in an ethical manner. Our office will review this as soon as we receive more information from law enforcement.”

UPDATE 8:45 p.m.: Boca Mayor Susan Haynie’s attorney says she denies misconduct charges.

Mrs. Haynie wholeheartedly and completely denies the allegations which we plan to fight in court to the fullest extent. Thank you. Sincerely, Leonard Feuer, Esq.

UPDATE 7:42 p.m.:

Boca Raton Mayor Susan Haynie has been criminally charged and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail, according to a spokesperson with the State Attorney's Office.

The charges include three counts of official misconduct, perjury in an official proceeding, misuse of public office, corrupt misuse of public office, and failure to disclose a voting conflict.

According to her arrest report, Haynie has been under investigation since March 2017, after the State Attorney's Office received complaints that "she used her position to vote on issues having a favorable financial impact on developer James Batmasian." The complainants also alleged Haynie failed to disclose the income she received from Batmasian, while conducting business with him.

Haynie and her husband own a property management firm, that provided services for a Batmasian majority owned property in Deerfield Beach. As the Palm Beach Post first reported months ago, the Mayor and her husband collected thousands off that property. The Post also found Mayor Haynie voted on at least a dozen projects that went in favor of Batmasian since they began that business relationship.

(Scroll down to read Susan Haynie's official charges in the probable cause affidavit.)

RELATED: Boca Mayor responds to alleged 'secret financial ties' | Commission on Ethics asks Boca Raton to hand over emails related to Mayor Haynie, Batmasians

Investigators looked at Haynie's property records, business records, financial records and public financial disclosure forms from the last three years to see if Haynie was in violation of any laws. Investigators compared those records with Haynie's voting history.

Ultimately, investigators say they believe Haynie "failed to disclose she was being compensated by Batmasian and his wife Marta, and their businesses," resulting in three counts of official misconduct.

Additionally, investigators believe Haynie lied under oath when she was giving sworn testimony to the Palm Beach County Commission on Ethics and the State Commission on Ethics. Haynie is now charged with perjury as well.

Haynie was also charged with misuse of public office (a first-degree misdemeanor), since investigators believe that on four occasions, Haynie voted on issues pertaining to The Batmasians, which resulted in a special financial benefit to her and her husband.

Investigators believe Haynie acted with "wrongful intent," charging her with corrupt misuse of an official position

Haynie recently was fined $500 and reprimanded by the Palm Beach County Commission on Ethics. As part of her settlement, she had to admit she "failed to disclose a voting conflict."

The State Ethics Commission is currently investigating Haynie as well.

At Tuesday night's Boca City Council meeting, one member asked the City's Attorney if they had the ability to ask for the Mayor 's resignation. When Contact 5 investigator Sam Smink asked Mayor Haynie if she would resign, she did not answer the question. Mayor Haynie is currently running for Palm Beach County Commissioner.

BREAKING: Mayor Susan Haynie walking out of the Palm Beach County Jail. #wptv @wptv pic.twitter.com/H0WsKQJAeW — Sam Smink (@samsminkWPTV) April 25, 2018

