No charges after boy, 4, found in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach police said no criminal charges will be filed against the parents of a 4-year-old boy that was found in the Clipper Cove apartment complex overnight.

Officers said their investigation determined that this was accidental after the family moved into the apartment on Southern Cross Lane on Tuesday.

Police said the parents went to sleep, and it appears that the child woke up, was confused about where he was and wandered outside.

The child was discovered around 2:30 a.m. by someone who saw him standing outside the building.

Officers said they knocked on the front door of every apartment in Clipper Cove but were unsuccessful in locating the child’s parents.

The child’s grandmother called 911 after seeing early-morning news reports.  Police said a teacher also recognized the child and called the boy's mother.

Family members came to the police department and were reunited with the child.  Officers then brought him back to his home.

Police said they did not find any signs of neglect at the family's home. The Department of Children and Families was notified of the situation.

