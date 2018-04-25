No charges after boy, 4, found in Boynton Beach

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Boynton Beach police said no criminal charges will be filed against the parents of a 4-year-old boy that was found in the Clipper Cove apartment complex overnight.

Officers said their investigation determined that this was accidental after the family moved into the apartment on Southern Cross Lane on Tuesday.

Police said the parents went to sleep, and it appears that the child woke up, was confused about where he was and wandered outside.

The child was discovered around 2:30 a.m. by someone who saw him standing outside the building.

Officers said they knocked on the front door of every apartment in Clipper Cove but were unsuccessful in locating the child’s parents.

The child’s grandmother called 911 after seeing early-morning news reports. Police said a teacher also recognized the child and called the boy's mother.

Family members came to the police department and were reunited with the child. Officers then brought him back to his home.

Police said they did not find any signs of neglect at the family's home. The Department of Children and Families was notified of the situation.