35th annual Torch Run for Special Olympics

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

LANTANA, Fla. -- There was a heavy police presence in Lantana Wednesday morning, but officers were not in uniform. Law enforcement agencies from all over Palm Beach County and several state and federal agencies participated in the 35th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics summer games will take place in Orlando in May.

The torch run started at Hypoluxo and U.S. 1 in Lantana and ended at the Royal Palm School.

"The students go crazy for the lights and sirens coming in, the officers running in. The officers get as much out of it coming into the school as the students do and that's why we really love to end there because it reminds everybody why we are doing this in the first place, to bring recognition and support to the Special Olympics," said West Palm Beach Police Chief Sarah Mooney.

Terrence Freelove ran with West Palm Beach police officers for the torch run. Freelove is a student in Palm Beach County and will be competing in the summer games this May.

"It's an honor. We're supporting the West Palm Beach Police Department and we're supporting Special Olympics," said Freelove, who is also a member of the Palm Beach County Special Olympics team.

Officers from around the state will kick off the opening ceremony in May by carrying the Flame of Hope into the stadium.

The torch run helps raise funds to benefit the athletes in the Special Olympics. Money is raised through contributions from businesses and individuals through the sales of torch run t-shirts and caps.

