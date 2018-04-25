Port St. Lucie cops investigate 9 car burglaries - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie cops investigate 9 car burglaries

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Police are investigating 9 car burglaries that happened in the parking lot of Waterleaf Apartments in Port St. Lucie.

In the early overnight hours of April 24, 2018, police say unknown suspects entered 9 vehicles in the 1900 block of SE Hillmoor Drive.

Police learned that all 9 cars were entered without any force being used, leading officers to believe that all cars were left unlocked.

Only 2 of the 9 cars had property stolen. A victim's wallet was taken from one vehicle and a phone charger was stolen from another.

Police do not have any suspects in these burglaries. If you have any information about these crimes, please call Port St. Lucie police at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

Police would like to remind citizens to lock their vehicles.

