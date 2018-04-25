Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin layoffs possible

JUPITER, Fla. -- More than 200 employees at the Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky facility in Jupiter could face potential layoffs this summer.
Employees closely monitoring the situation, who wish to remain anonymous, tell WPTV that the layoffs involve workers in the Blackhawk military helicopter program at the facility.
There are a total of 500 employees working there. No names of who will be laid off have been finalized.
Sikorsky Aircraft is based in Connecticut but was bought by Lockheed Martin Corp. for $9 billion in 2015.
Employees said a union representative with Teamsters Local 1150 is planning to hold a meeting with employees to discuss the layoffs. The union is based in Connecticut with chapters in Florida and Alabama.
Calls and emails to the union have not been returned. A union representative who answered the phone in the Connecticut office said he could not discuss the issue with WPTV.
In 1999, employees said the program partially shut down at the Jupiter facility, with just a minimal staff. The Blackhawk program revamped in 2007-2008, with more employees returning to the department.
On Tuesday, Lockheed Martin released its 2018 first quarter results.
The company reported first-quarter 2018 net sales of $11.6 billion, compared to $11.2 billion in the first quarter of 2017.
"Strong operational and program execution in the first quarter allowed us to increase our financial guidance for sales, profit and earnings per share," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson, in the news release. "Our team remains dedicated to performing with excellence, offering affordable and innovative solutions for our customers, and delivering exceptional value to our shareholders."
Under the Rotary and Missions systems report, which includes Sikorsky, the report states that net sales in the first quarter of 2018 increased $96 million, or 3 percent, compared to the same period in 2017.
The report goes on to say, "These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $190 million for Sikorsky helicopter programs due to lower volume for government helicopter programs."
WPTV reached out to a representative with Lockheed Martin, who could not confirm the announcement of layoffs within the company.