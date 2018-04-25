Report: Woman overdoses with 1-year-old at home

A woman found overdosing in her bathroom is facing child neglect charges because her 1-year-old child was left unsupervised, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies report finding Olivia Devore, 22, lying on the floor in her suburban Boynton Beach apartment on April 24 with her lips turning blue.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue administered several doses of Narcan and Devore became responsive. She admitted to taking heroin, the report states.
The 1-year-old was strapped in a swing in a bedroom crying at the time of Devore’s alleged overdose, a deputy wrote in the report. Syringes, an empty clear bag, a metal spoon and cigarette butts were found inside the bathroom toilet.
Devore’s friend called 911 initially to report finding her unresponsive. He said he spoke with Devore 30 minutes prior because she said she wanted to get high.
He told investigators that he was disappointed with her and advised her to go for a walk to calm down. When he returned to her apartment and found her lying on the floor, he began CPR and called 911.
Deputies arrested Devore for failing to provide the toddler with necessary care. She was scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday morning but court records show she was in the hospital. Scripps Only Content 2018