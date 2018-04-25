Martin County teacher facing DUI, drug charges

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A Martin County teacher was charged with DUI and cocaine possession after his arrest on Sunday.

According to an arrest affidavit, 37-year-old Paul Thomas Badamo of Port St. Lucie was observed striking a stop sign, running a red light, striking a curb and driving into oncoming traffic before parking his vehicle in the parking lot of the Orange Blossom Mall in Fort Pierce, due to a blown tire.

During a traffic stop on Badamo's vehicle, deputies say he was reaching around in the vehicle and would not follow their commands. Deputies removed him from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs due to his "strange behavior".

While searching the vehicle, deputies located syringes and a spoon and what appeared to be a crack rock in a black bag in the trunk. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says the substance appearing to be a crack rock and the spoon both tested positive for cocaine.

Deputies say Badamo appeared to be falling asleep several times while they attempted to administer a field sobriety test.

Badamo was a science teacher at Anderson Middle School and had been with the District since 2016. According to the District, he resigned the day after his arrest.

Superintendent Laurie Gaylord issued the following statement: