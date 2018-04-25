Firefighters battling wildfire near Fellsmere - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighters battling wildfire near Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. -- Indian River County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are working to extinguish an 80-acre wildfire at the east side of I-95 at St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park.

As of 4:50 p.m., officials said the fire is 90% contained.

Officials say no roads are closed and no lives or property are threatened by the fire.

