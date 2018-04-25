Donors give in record numbers to NRA

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

In the wake of the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the National Rifle Association (NRA) raked in a record $2.4 million in March. That's $1.5 million more than the NRA typically gets in an average month.

"We have no other recourse but to look to big brother to help us," said Alex Shkop, the owner at Guns and Range Training Center in West Palm Beach.

"Big Brother," in this case, is the NRA.

"We are almost being villainized," said Shkop. "If you own a gun, there has to be something wrong with you. You must be evil, so that sentiment pushes us."

He said it pushes him to reach in his pocket and donate to the NRA. Brian Savino, a gun owner, donates on a smaller level but for the same reasons.

"I feel like our rights are in jeopardy, and I think if we don't say something now, do something now, our kids are not going to have the opportunities we have," he said.

Heavy donations following heated rhetoric is nothing new, according to Republican strategist Mary Anna Mancuso. But this time, she said the activism drove donations from everyday people.

"It was the activists coming out for stricter gun laws that allowed people, who are very pro-second amendment to turn around and say we can't allow, in their minds, kids to try and drive legislation," she said.

