2 Palm Beach Co. cities are 'quiet zone' ready - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Palm Beach Co. cities are 'quiet zone' ready

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- Two Palm Beach County cities, where Brightline trains travel, are 'quiet zone' ready.

West Palm Beach is now within the 21-day waiting period for approval and Lake Worth is in the process of submitting its paperwork.

Signs are already up but covered along Quadrille Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

The signs are covered with bags right now, but when unveiled will say "No Train Horn" to alert pedestrians and drivers that they will have to be alert near the railroad crossings.

West Palm Beach has 27 crossings where Brightline trains travel through and Lake Worth has 14. 

The Florida Railroad Administration could implement a 'quiet zone' in West Palm Beach by mid-May. 

Cities still waiting to finish construction to qualify for a 'quiet zone' are Lantana, Hypoluxo, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

Right now locomotive engineers are required by law to blow the train horns at least 15 seconds before approaching a crossing. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.