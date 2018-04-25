FWC to discuss possible Goliath grouper harvest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FWC to discuss possible Goliath grouper harvest

A protected species living in our coastal waters may be harvested if Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission gives the go-ahead during an important meeting Thursday.

At Boynton Beach Marina, Diver Dan Vollker calls Palm Beach County a prime location for Goliath grouper sightings.

Harvest and possession of the species has been prohibited in both state and federal waters off Florida since 1990, according to FWC.

Dan calls them a tourism gem, which is why he is worried about a possible harvest.

"It's like somebody was out brutalizing Bambi," said Volker. "It's not an issue that has to do with tree hugging, it's an issue over we have real tourism dollars."

As for the other side, Michael Rosynack supports a harvest.

"Open up a season," said Rosynack. "They eat up all the fish around there some areas you can't fish there anymore."

The possible harvest will be discussed at the meeting Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

 

