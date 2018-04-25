Boynton neighborhood taking action against crime

David Costanzo is a member of the Homeowner's Association at Sandalwood at Boynton Beach community.
Residents there are coming up with a plan to fight crime. They're using surveillance cameras to track who is going into their parking lot burglarizing cars.
"Residents have been making police reports regarding the break-ins that have been happening," Costanzo said.
He said strangers looking for valuables inside vehicles.
"Telephones, keys, wallets, electronics, all of the above."
Resident Jennifer Asselin said thieves tried to steal her car.
"We drive a standard, a stick shift, so they were in the parking lot and they were trying to get out and our neighbors saw didn't know what was going on and called police."
Residents are hoping someone recognizes the thieves who roam their neighborhood several times a week.
Costanzo said they will be vigilant in finding who is responsible.
"To deploy security cameras and doorbells, video doorbells throughout our community that means within the next month we will have upwards of 300 security cameras."
The community is also keeping the Boynton Beach Police Department informed of what is happening.
"We have been in contact with the homeowner's association for this community and we thing the steps that they are taking are fantastic. They are being proactive they are doing what the can to make their community as undesirable as possible for the criminal element," Public Information Officer Stephanie Slater said.
If you have information that can help police, contact the Boynton Beach Police Department.
