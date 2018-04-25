How WPBPD plans to keep up with growing downtown

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

In renderings, downtown West Palm Beach is greener and more walkable. An investment there, makes the city more attractive for businesses, says Downtown Development Authority Executive Director, Raphael Clemente.

“Downtown is seeing incredible momentum in investment and growth,” Clemente said in an interview.

West Palm Beach mayor, Jeri Muoio, noted there’s close to a billion dollars in development, including one million the city plans to spend on trees alone.

The change means police will be adapting too.

“We’re going to have to grow with it,” West Palm Beach Police Chief Sarah Mooney said in an interview.

She says in budget talks she is vying to invest more in crime prevention technology in the downtown area: Expanding its license plate reader systems and adding more cameras.

“We’re getting really good at solving things with what we have but if we can add to our tool-belt so to speak, I think that we’re going to do a better job and (it will be) a little bit easier for us to predict things before they happen and to get ahead of them,” she said.

They are also part of the conversation with road redesigns-making sure things like ballards are in place to prevent a car or truck from jumping the sidewalk.

Ballards are part of the Clematis Street redesign.

“Of course safety is a huge one for us and anytime we do a project like that, it’s perfect to have us at the table because we can put our wish list together,” she said.

She also wants to add more officers, in addition to the recently DDA funded officer.

“Down the road, ultimately, more population down here, we’re going to have to get a little bit bigger and you are going to have to increase the manpower,” she said.

There’s also a mobility study going on, which could recommend doing away with one-way streets in the downtown area.

