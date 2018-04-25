South Florida online job fair Thursday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

South Florida online job fair Thursday

Over a thousand job openings are up for grabs through a South Florida online job fair. 

People looking for a new career can login from their laptop, phone or PC and speak with live recruiters and also conduct live video interviews. 

Twenty seven companies are hiring and over 1000 positions are available. 

Some of the companies hiring are Enterprise, City Furniture, Teleperformance, HMS, Sunbelt Rentals, Phillips and Jordan, Palm Beach Sheriffs Office, Med-Pro Distributors, Alamo, National, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Huelett Bankers Life, Colonial Life and many more. 

Candidates can login, here

 

 

