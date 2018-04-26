WP PD using rental cars after engine failures

Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt "uncomfortable or disrespected" by his behavior.
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.
In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.
China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.
City Administrator Jeff Green said at this point they believe a tainted fuel shipment in the middle of March is to blame. All of those cars had traces of biodiesel in their tanks, which are meant for unleaded only.
West Palm Beach Police Public Information Officer David Lefont said it is not impacting public safety since the agency is supplementing with rental cars.
“We have captains driving around in minivans,” Lefont said.
Seventeen patrol cars have gotten new engines and are back in service.
The other affected cars are non-marked cars.
Green said Miami-Dade County police reported they had to pull 120 cars with the same issue.
In West Palm Beach the cars affected are all Ford, which is why the automaker is investigating the case as well.
But Green said at this point they believe it was the fuel shipment. They’re currently investigating where the shipment came from.