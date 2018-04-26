Setup begins for SunFest next week

SunFest isn't until next week, but crews are already busy closing roads as preparation begins for the annual downtown concert and festival.
Road closures began on Wednesday and will continue through May 9.
Crews are busy constructing the stages along the waterfront.
SunFest will be four days this year instead of five days like in previous years.
Saturday is the last day to purchase discount tickets that will allow concertgoers to buy a four-day pass for $81, a two-day pass for $65 or $43 for a one-day pass.
SunFest is May 3 to May 6.
Road Closures
Wednesday, April 25 at 9 a.m. to Wednesday May 9 at, 6 p.m.
- Flagler Drive Closed between Banyan Blvd. and Lakeview Ave.
- Narcissus Avenue between Evernia Street and Datura Street
- North Clematis Street between Lantana Avenue and Flagler Drive
- Evernia Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive
Sunday, May 6 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
(Limited Access) No access to Flagler Drive
- S. Clematis Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive
- Datura Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive
- Fern Street between Olive Avenue and Flagler Drive
Access from Australian Avenue to westbound Okeechobee Boulevard will be closed.
Police may also close portions of Clematis Street during the event to allow for excessive pedestrian traffic.
No On-Street Parking
Friday, April 27
- Palm Beach Post Park Parking Lot 100 Block of Fern Street
May 2 to May 6
- Portion of the 200 block of Datura Street (Handicapped parking)
- Trinity Place between Olive Avenue and Chase Avenue
- Banyan Boulevard between Narcissus and Flagler Drive
May 4 – May 6
- 300 Fern St. between Olive Avenue and Dixie
- 300 block of Datura Street (Handicapped parking)
All road closures and meter bags are subject to change. SunFest will re-open all roads by Wednesday, May 9 at 6 p.m.
Dock Schedule
All downtown docks will be closed through May 9.
