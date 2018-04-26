Setup begins for SunFest next week

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

SunFest isn't until next week, but crews are already busy closing roads as preparation begins for the annual downtown concert and festival.

Road closures began on Wednesday and will continue through May 9.

Crews are busy constructing the stages along the waterfront.

SunFest will be four days this year instead of five days like in previous years.

Saturday is the last day to purchase discount tickets that will allow concertgoers to buy a four-day pass for $81, a two-day pass for $65 or $43 for a one-day pass.

SunFest is May 3 to May 6.



Road Closures

Wednesday, April 25 at 9 a.m. to Wednesday May 9 at, 6 p.m.

Flagler Drive Closed between Banyan Blvd. and Lakeview Ave.

Narcissus Avenue between Evernia Street and Datura Street

North Clematis Street between Lantana Avenue and Flagler Drive

Evernia Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive



Sunday, May 6 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

(Limited Access) No access to Flagler Drive

S. Clematis Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive

Datura Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive

Fern Street between Olive Avenue and Flagler Drive

Access from Australian Avenue to westbound Okeechobee Boulevard will be closed.

Police may also close portions of Clematis Street during the event to allow for excessive pedestrian traffic.

No On-Street Parking

Friday, April 27

Palm Beach Post Park Parking Lot 100 Block of Fern Street

May 2 to May 6

Portion of the 200 block of Datura Street (Handicapped parking)

Trinity Place between Olive Avenue and Chase Avenue

Banyan Boulevard between Narcissus and Flagler Drive

May 4 – May 6

300 Fern St. between Olive Avenue and Dixie

300 block of Datura Street (Handicapped parking)

All road closures and meter bags are subject to change. SunFest will re-open all roads by Wednesday, May 9 at 6 p.m.



Dock Schedule

All downtown docks will be closed through May 9.

