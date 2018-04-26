Lightning sparks brush fire in local state park - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lightning sparks brush fire in local state park

FELLSMERE, Fla. (AP) — A lightning strike in a Treasure Coast state park ignited a 56-acre wildfire.

TCPalm.com reports the fire in St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park in Fellsmere was contained about three hours after it was reported Wednesday afternoon.

State Wildland Firefighter Brian Torres says in a news release that they found a tree whose lower half was covered in a zigzag scar from a lightning strike.

The fire was near Interstate 95, but winds blew the flames away from the highway. TCPalm reports nothing was threatened, damaged or destroyed roads were soon reopened. The park had conducted a prescribed burn north of the wildfire, but that fire remained separate from the wildfire.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.