Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse goes blue for autism - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse goes blue for autism

The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse is going blue to recognize National Autism Awareness Month. 

“The Lighthouse is the beacon of our community, everybody sees it in their backyard. It's important for us to be that beacon of the community, and what better way to support this part of our community," said Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse program manager Amanda Dixon.

On Wednesday, families who have children on the autism spectrum were invited to the lighthouse for food and fun.

