Port St. Lucie man dies after being hit by car

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A bicyclist died Wednesday after being struck by a car in Port St. Lucie.

Police say 22-year-old Alec Erichsen of Port St. Lucie was traveling north on SW Rosser Boulevard in the 3700 block just before 2:30 p.m.

Erichsen went into the southbound lane to pass a vehicle in front of him. Once he returned to the northbound lane, police say Erichsen struck a bicyclist, who was also traveling northbound on SW Rosser Boulevard.

The impact ejected the bicyclist, later identified as 45-year-old Karriem Davey of Port St. Lucie, from his bicycle and onto the front windshield of Erichsen's car.

Off-duty St. Lucie County Firefighter Dominick Mattino came to the aid of the bicyclist by performing CPR until St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene.

Davey was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

