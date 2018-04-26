Port St. Lucie man dies after being hit by car

Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
Friday, May 25 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-25 15:55:35 GMT
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
Thursday, May 24 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-05-24 05:31:55 GMT
Thursday, May 24 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-05-24 20:42:47 GMT
(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...
China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.More >>
China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.More >>
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A bicyclist died Wednesday after being struck by a car in Port St. Lucie.
Police say 22-year-old Alec Erichsen of Port St. Lucie was traveling north on SW Rosser Boulevard in the 3700 block just before 2:30 p.m.
Erichsen went into the southbound lane to pass a vehicle in front of him. Once he returned to the northbound lane, police say Erichsen struck a bicyclist, who was also traveling northbound on SW Rosser Boulevard.
The impact ejected the bicyclist, later identified as 45-year-old Karriem Davey of Port St. Lucie, from his bicycle and onto the front windshield of Erichsen's car.
Off-duty St. Lucie County Firefighter Dominick Mattino came to the aid of the bicyclist by performing CPR until St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene.
Davey was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.