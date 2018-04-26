Jeep crashes through FedEx store in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jeep crashes through FedEx store in Delray Beach

It was a scary scene Thursday when a Jeep plowed through a FedEx Office store in Delray Beach.

The crash happened around noon at a business located at 1911 South Federal Hwy.  

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said two people were hurt, but the injuries were not life threatening.

It's unclear how the crash occurred or if the driver will be cited.

 

