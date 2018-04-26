Contractor busted, accused of hurricane scam

Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...
China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.More >>
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly scammed three suburban Boca Raton families who were looking to have hurricane damage repaired.
An arrest report shows 34-year-old Aaron Hintze took thousands of dollars from the families and never completed the work. He was arrested on Tuesday for fraud, larceny, and working as an unlicensed contractor.
One of the victims said they hired Hintze to fix their screened-in porch and gutters. They paid him $1,500 up front. They said Hintze never came back to do the work so they eventually reported it to the sheriff's office.
Investigators found Hintze did not have a contractor's license and when he was interviewed, He admitted he would borrow someone’s license to get work done.