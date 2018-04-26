Contractor busted, accused of hurricane scam - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Contractor busted, accused of hurricane scam

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly scammed three suburban Boca Raton families who were looking to have hurricane damage repaired. 

An arrest report shows 34-year-old Aaron Hintze took thousands of dollars from the families and never completed the work. He was arrested on Tuesday for fraud, larceny, and working as an unlicensed contractor. 

One of the victims said they hired Hintze to fix their screened-in porch and gutters. They paid him $1,500 up front. They said Hintze never came back to do the work so they eventually reported it to the sheriff's office. 

Investigators found Hintze did not have a contractor's license and when he was interviewed, He admitted he would borrow someone’s license to get work done. 

