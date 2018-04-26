30-Acre wildfire suppressed in Okeechobee Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

30-Acre wildfire suppressed in Okeechobee Co.

it took about two hours but firefighters were able to suppress a 30-acre wildfire in Okeechobee County, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire was centered in the Viking Community at NW 176th Ave and NW 316 Street, the forest service said.

State and county firefighters joined forces to extinguish the blaze.

Damage was limited to several wood fences posts.

Firefighters said the blaze was caused by an unauthorized debris pile burn.

Due to dry conditions, the Florida Forest Service asks residents to call (863) 467-3221 before any burning.

 

