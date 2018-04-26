Missing/endangered woman found dead - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing/endangered woman found dead

Boynton Beach Police say a missing and endangered 71-year-old woman they were looking for has been found dead.

Diane Lillie was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday as she walked away from her sister's house on East Chesterfield Drive in the Boynton Lakes neighborhood.

Lillie suffered from schizophrenia.

Police say she was found deceased in the Boynton Lakes Community.

Police say they are now conducting a death investigation with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office.

