No way to evacuate from a storm?

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- We're a little over a month from the start of hurricane season. Homeowners in once community are afraid if a storm comes, they'll have no way to evacuate.

"The roads all link up here and there is pretty much one way out and one way in. if something happens to this bridge, we are going to be screwed," resident Ryan Daniels.

Daniels lives near the bridge over the canal at 190th Terrace North and 60th Street North. Now, he's reaching out to local government for help.

"Lord help us we don’t need any paramedics, police firefighters in a situation like a hurricane," he said. "All it takes is one good one to wash it out over here."

Daniels and others claim it's the only access point in and out to hundreds of homes.

"It isn’t they do have access through Orange Boulevard at Seminole Pratt that goes all the way west," said Betty Argue, the president of the Indian Trail Improvement District Board of Supervisors. "The issue is that this road in certain sections has not been built up."

The reason: She says some of the area is not activated, meaning some don't pay taxes to have Indian Trail service the roads. Those who live here say take one look and you'll see why said roads aren't passable.

"I used to have a bow and $3 thousand later I said, 'that's enough. I got a pickup truck,' " said resident David Lopez.

County commissioner Melissa McKinlay told WPTV that there is concern about access in and out and making sure firefighter/paramedics aren't injured going in and out. Also that the equipment is not damaged.

"It will swallow up a semi tractor trailer because the potholes are so bad and the ruts are so bad on that road," said Daniels.

She said they are trying to see if there is emergency recourse but there are questions about jurisdiction because these are not county roads in question.