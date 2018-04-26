Jacob Looney sentenced to 30 years behind bars

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

The St. Lucie County man convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2015 will spend 30 years behind bars and then 5 years on probation.

A judge sentenced 20-year-old Jacob Looney late Thursday afternoon.

His ex-girlfriend, Arielle Preito, who nearly died in the attack, said after court that this violent incident still haunts her and her family.

“I still struggle, emotionally, mentally with things like just depression, anxiety sometimes we don’t sleep as well, but things are definitely a lot better."

They revealed in court that Looney had been trying to contact her from jail as recently as Hurricane Irma. The family said they had to block the number of the St. Lucie County jail.

Looney himself spoke to the court, addressing each victim and the horrific nature of the attack. However, he stopped short of an out right apology.

He did address his own mental health issues that he struggles with. He told the judge that he had been to New Horizons several times before the attack and wants to get better.

“Sir, I was not okay by any means. I was depressed confused and not sure where my life was going,” said Looney. “But sir, during that time, it never crossed my mind to hurt anyone. I never wanted or meant to hurt the Prieto family. And sir, when I get my family and I will be leaving the state if permissible by you judge."

The judge made it clear that had Looney been older at the time of the attack or had a criminal record, his sentence would have been even harsher.