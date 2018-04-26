Local impact of Cosby conviction

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

The take down of a man as well-known as Bill Cosby was met with a glowing reaction from Sharon Daugherty, from Palm Beach County’s Rape Crisis Center.

“All I know is I drove around thinking I need to go celebrate because this is going to send a message that will reverberate forever,” Sharon said in an interview.

It’s an empowering day for rape victims, Sharon says. As hard as it is to come forward with your own story, with potential victim shaming and character attacks looming, the verdict shows you will be listened to.

“This sends message not just across the nation but globally the no matter how long ago it happened, if you were a victim it matters,” she said.

#MeToo has made progress, but perhaps no bigger day than today in pushing it forward.

“This is a watershed moment, among the many that have been coming, but this builds this movement into more than a tsunami,” she said.

Boca Raton woman and Bill Cosby accuser, Therese Serignese, told WPTV over the phone that the verdict is “justice has been served for Andrea Constand.”

Click here for more information on victim services in Palm Beach County.

