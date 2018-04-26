Local impact of Cosby conviction

The take down of a man as well-known as Bill Cosby was met with a glowing reaction from Sharon Daugherty, from Palm Beach County’s Rape Crisis Center.
“All I know is I drove around thinking I need to go celebrate because this is going to send a message that will reverberate forever,” Sharon said in an interview.
It’s an empowering day for rape victims, Sharon says. As hard as it is to come forward with your own story, with potential victim shaming and character attacks looming, the verdict shows you will be listened to.
“This sends message not just across the nation but globally the no matter how long ago it happened, if you were a victim it matters,” she said.
#MeToo has made progress, but perhaps no bigger day than today in pushing it forward.
“This is a watershed moment, among the many that have been coming, but this builds this movement into more than a tsunami,” she said.
Boca Raton woman and Bill Cosby accuser, Therese Serignese, told WPTV over the phone that the verdict is “justice has been served for Andrea Constand.”
Click here for more information on victim services in Palm Beach County.Scripps Only Content 2018