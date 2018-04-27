PB Co. residents losing 'big' chunk of land

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Homeowners in the Lantana Pines neighborhood in suburban Lake Worth are upset after they received a letter telling them they are about to lose a big portion of their backyard.

The big changes are coming for those who live along Norway Pine Lane.

Residents received a letter from the Lake Worth Drainage District explaining that some canal work would be done in June to prevent flooding.

However, what’s not in the letter homeowners say is how much some are about to lose.

"I talked to the guys this morning and they said they're going to dig everything from there and out," resident Stephen Olsson said.

Impacted homeowners don’t have a say and there will not be any compensation because the land that will be lost belongs to the county.

"When we brought our property 25 years ago and built our home to raise a family this of course is never anything we thought we would be facing," Barbara Kennedy said.

Adding to the controversy – work will only be done on one side of the canal.

"They have much more property on their easement than we do," Kennedy said. "Not back up to their home if you look it's going to be backed up to our patio."

The Kennedy family told WPTV they plan to hire an attorney. They say they were not aware that this land could be taken away.

Other residents in the area say they aren't happy about the changes, but they did not know that the easement is owned by the county.