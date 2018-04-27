Indian River Co. mailbox break-in costs man $15K

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - A break-in at a U.S. Postal Service mailbox in Indian River County earlier this month resulted in two forged checks and thousands of dollars stolen from a local resident's bank account.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the victim put two envelopes containing two checks inside a mailbox, located at 8500 20th Street near Vero Beach, on April 15.

The checks, one in the amount of $11,464 and the other for $14,785, were written and made out to the Department of Treasury.

However, the man said he received a call from Bank of America on April 19 stating that he had two large checks withdrawn from his account.

He then checked his bank statement and noticed the amounts that had been withdrawn were altered to $7,464 and $7,785.

The Indian River County resident said he contacted the U.S. Postal Service, who told him about a break-in that occurred sometime late April 15 or early April 16 at the same location where he dropped off the checks.

The manager said someone drilled through the lock of the mailbox to gain access. No surveillance cameras were in place at the time of the heist, but the manager said they are now in the process of installing them around the building.

The sheriff's office said no arrests have been made in the case.

