Indian River Co. Sheriff's sergeant arrested

A sergeant with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office is under arrest.

John Cronenberg turned himself in Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

He appeared at the Indian River County Jail just after a judge issued a warrant for domestic violence battery, the sheriff's office said.

it said the Sebastian Police Department had developed probable cause for Cronenberg's arrest.

Records indicate he was released on $500 bond.

The sheriff's office has placed him on administrative leave.

It says the sergeant is a 23-year veteran with the department and most recently worked on court security.

  

