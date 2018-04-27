Indian River Co. Sheriff's sergeant arrested

Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
A sergeant with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office is under arrest.
John Cronenberg turned himself in Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
He appeared at the Indian River County Jail just after a judge issued a warrant for domestic violence battery, the sheriff's office said.
it said the Sebastian Police Department had developed probable cause for Cronenberg's arrest.
Records indicate he was released on $500 bond.
The sheriff's office has placed him on administrative leave.
It says the sergeant is a 23-year veteran with the department and most recently worked on court security.
