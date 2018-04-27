Judge issues a ruling in a police-shooting case - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Judge issues a ruling in a police-shooting case

A judge has denied former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja's motion to exclude a state's expert witness from testifying at his upcoming trial.

But the judge ruled that witness cannot be questioned about whether Raja acted recklessly or if he broke any department policies when he shot and killed Corey Jones in October 2015.

Raja has petitioned the court to dismiss the charges against him using Florida's Stand Your Ground law.

A hearing on that motion will take place next month

