Threat prompts more security at PB Central High

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Palm Beach Central High School administrators are bringing in extra security Monday in response to a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall warning of a shooting Monday.

"They're handling the problem," said Carlos Avalos, whose son attends PBCHS.

Additional school district police officers will be at the school Monday.

A student noticed the threat in a bathroom Thursday and told school administrators.

The principal then contacted parents Thursday to let them know the school doesn’t consider it a credible threat, but administrators are still taking it seriously.

"Now every time we’re driving to school it’s, 'If this happens, make sure you know what you’re supposed to do or make sure you find a safe place,' and that’s a hard talk to have with your kids," Avalos said. "You walk away and you’re holding back your tears. It hurts sometimes.”

Several students said they still plan to attend school Monday.

The person who made the threat could face criminal charges on top of disciplinary action.