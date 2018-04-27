Bathtub Beach to reopen Saturday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bathtub Beach to reopen Saturday

There is no threat of severe weather Saturday for the Treasure Coast which is good news for the folks who will celebrate the re-opening of a popular beach.

It costs millions to keep Bathtub Beach open.

"Just between last February and now there's actually a beach again," said Linda Marx who was out enjoying the beach Friday.

She's glad to see Bathtub reopen once again.

"Sad every time it's closed," said Marx.

It's a reoccurring theme for the beach after every storm.

"Strong attachment to the community," said Martin County Deputy County Administrator Don Donaldson. He says it's worth the investment every time to rebuild the beach.

As for a more permanent solution, Donaldson says that could jeopardize beach access and the beautiful ecosystem there.

He says putting money aside for beach renourishment is the better option.

