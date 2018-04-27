Deputies investigating shooting in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies investigating shooting in Martin County

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Tequesta Friday evening. 

The shooting happened at SE Merritt Way. 

Officials say two people were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.