Two critical following attempted murder-suicide

Two people are in serious condition following an attempted murder-suicide near Tequesta Friday evening. 

The incident happened at 8:54 p.m. at SE Merritt Way. 

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said in a briefing that a frantic woman called 911 saying her husband had a gun. The dispatcher heard two gun shots a short time after the call. 

Deputies rushed to the scene and found both people in the house with gunshot wounds.

"Their condition is grave," said Sheriff Snyder. 

Fire Rescue responded to the scene and did CPR before transporting the patients. Both were breathing at the time they were transported. 

The sheriff said there's no update on their condition but it's possible that one of them will not make it due to the nature of the injuries. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

