Police searching for missing teen girl

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Police in Riviera Beach are looking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Mikera Bennet was last seen on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

She most recently lived in Fort Lauderdale, has been labeled as a habitual runaway, and was last recovered on April 10, 2010 by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies.

When found at that time, she was panhandling with a 33-year-old man.

Mikera's mother stated that on Sunday, April 15, 2018, her daughter asked her to drive to a Riviera Beach address to pick up some personal property. Her mother waited in the car for a short time, but Mikera did not return. Residents at the address where she was last seen said they had seen her, but did not know her.

Her family is extremely concerned for her safety. Police say she is considered very naive and is easily convinced to accompany older men who are more than twice her age.

Mikera Bennet is approximately 5' 5" tall and weighs about 112 pounds.

When last seen, she was wearing a white hoodie, dark jeans, and sandals. She has multiple scars on her left lower inner arm.

If you can assist in locating Mikera Bennet, contact Riviera Beach police at 561-845-4123.

