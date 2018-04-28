Fort Pierce police find 2 men dead from gunshots

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Two men are dead after a shooting Friday night in Fort Pierce.

Police responded to shooting activity in the 1600 block of N. 12 Street at about 10:20 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived they found 28-year-old Quincy Ratcliff and 34-year-old Toborrius Stevens, both of Fort Pierce, lying near a vehicle in the middle of the street.

Both men were shot multiple times. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are searching for suspects and a motive in this incident.

If you were in the area at the time of the shooting or have information about this case, contact Detective Rene Onese of the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6836 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.