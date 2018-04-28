Wildfire closes preserve in St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wildfire closes preserve in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- Bluefield Preserve in western St. Lucie County is closed until further notice due to a wildfire that has burned 90 acres.

Firefighters from the Florida Forest Service and St. Lucie County have contained 90% of the fire, which appears to be caused by lightning.

The blaze posed no threat to homes or structures, according to authorities.

