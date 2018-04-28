St. Lucie County deputy rescues bald eagle - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie County deputy rescues bald eagle

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- A St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputy rescued a bald eagle on Saturday.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Hunter was dispatched to check on an injured bird.

When he arrived, he saw a bald eagle suffering from a broken wing.

Deputy Hunter used his raincoat to pick up the injured bird and transported it to a local bird sanctuary for medical treatment.

