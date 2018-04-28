Two dead following attempted murder-suicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two dead following attempted murder-suicide

Two people died following an attempted murder-suicide near Tequesta Friday evening. 

The incident happened at 8:54 p.m. at SE Merritt Way. 

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said in a briefing that a frantic woman called 911 saying her husband had a gun. The dispatcher heard two gun shots a short time after the call. 

Deputies rushed to the scene and found both people in the house with gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 53-year-old Claudia La Poullouin and 61-year-old Paul Le Poullouin.

Fire Rescue responded to the scene and did CPR before transporting the couple. Both were breathing at the time they were transported, but they both died overnight.

 

