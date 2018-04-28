Two dead following attempted murder-suicide

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Two people died following an attempted murder-suicide near Tequesta Friday evening.

The incident happened at 8:54 p.m. at SE Merritt Way.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said in a briefing that a frantic woman called 911 saying her husband had a gun. The dispatcher heard two gun shots a short time after the call.

Deputies rushed to the scene and found both people in the house with gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 53-year-old Claudia La Poullouin and 61-year-old Paul Le Poullouin.

Fire Rescue responded to the scene and did CPR before transporting the couple. Both were breathing at the time they were transported, but they both died overnight.

MCSO investigating shooting, SE Merritt Way, Tequesta. Two people with gunshot wounds. Both transported. — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) April 28, 2018