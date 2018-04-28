Man mistakes wife for burglar, shoots her

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot his wife twice when she went to the bathroom, saying he mistook her for a burglar.

Winter Garden police said the couple thought they heard an intruder in the home, but after checking their suburban Orlando home, they both went to bed.

Local media report the wife, Allison Simmons, got up to go to the restroom about 45 minutes later and used her phone's light to find her way. When she got out, she woke her husband, Nathan Simmons, who shot at her two times fearing it was the intruder they were seeking.

Allison was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both husband and wife gave similar accounts of the Wednesday incident, but an investigation is ongoing.