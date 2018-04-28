Man mistakes wife for burglar, shoots her

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot his wife twice when she went to the bathroom, saying he mistook her for a burglar.
Winter Garden police said the couple thought they heard an intruder in the home, but after checking their suburban Orlando home, they both went to bed.
Local media report the wife, Allison Simmons, got up to go to the restroom about 45 minutes later and used her phone's light to find her way. When she got out, she woke her husband, Nathan Simmons, who shot at her two times fearing it was the intruder they were seeking.
Allison was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both husband and wife gave similar accounts of the Wednesday incident, but an investigation is ongoing.