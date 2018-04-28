Man mistakes wife for burglar, shoots her - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man mistakes wife for burglar, shoots her

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot his wife twice when she went to the bathroom, saying he mistook her for a burglar.

Winter Garden police said the couple thought they heard an intruder in the home, but after checking their suburban Orlando home, they both went to bed.

Local media report the wife, Allison Simmons, got up to go to the restroom about 45 minutes later and used her phone's light to find her way. When she got out, she woke her husband, Nathan Simmons, who shot at her two times fearing it was the intruder they were seeking.

Allison was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both husband and wife gave similar accounts of the Wednesday incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.