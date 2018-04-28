Boil water notice issued for town of Manalapan - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boil water notice issued for town of Manalapan

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the town of Manalapan.

Officials say an electronic malfunction occurred at the re-pump station on Lands End Road.

The result of the malfunction caused pressure to drop below 20 p.s.i. to residents.

The notice will remain in effect until bacteriological samples show that the water is safe to drink. 

Residents will be notified at that time.

If you have any questions, you may contact the Manalapan Water Plant at (561) 383-2543. 

