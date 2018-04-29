4 Killed in Delray Beach crash

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Delray Beach Police are investigating a crash that killed four people, Saturday night.

It happened on the 2800 block of South Federal Highway.

Traffic Homicide got to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Delray Beach Police confirmed that a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on South Federal Highway they say the truck took a sharp turn on Lamat Avenue to avoid traffic that's when the truck collided with a van.

Police told WPTV the truck crushed the van and both the truck and van then collided further into the northbound lane hitting a third car.

Fire rescue had to pry the vehicles apart and all four people in the van were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the passengers in the other two cars are all expected to be okay.

They say the driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with investigators.