4 Killed in Delray Beach crash

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
Delray Beach Police are investigating a crash that killed four people, Saturday night.
It happened on the 2800 block of South Federal Highway.
Traffic Homicide got to the scene around 7:30 p.m.
Delray Beach Police confirmed that a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on South Federal Highway they say the truck took a sharp turn on Lamat Avenue to avoid traffic that's when the truck collided with a van.
Police told WPTV the truck crushed the van and both the truck and van then collided further into the northbound lane hitting a third car.
Fire rescue had to pry the vehicles apart and all four people in the van were pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the passengers in the other two cars are all expected to be okay.
They say the driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with investigators.