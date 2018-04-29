1 Dead, 3 injured in nightclub shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead, 3 injured in nightclub shooting

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One person is dead and three others injured in a nightclub shooting in suburban West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is investigating the shooting that happened overnight at La Isla Del Encanto nightclub at 1969 South Military Trail.

PBSO says two of the victims were armed security at the club and did not fire their weapons.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or contact Detective Millilner at 561-688-4003.

