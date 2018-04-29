Sweet Corn Fiesta held in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sweet Corn Fiesta held in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- More than 4,000 visitors came out for the 18th annual South Florida Sweet Corn Fiesta in West Palm Beach on Sunday.

Attendees celebrated Palm Beach County's heritage as the "sweet corn capital of the world."

One of the highlights was the Major League Eating's National Sweet Corn Championship.

At total purse prize of $6,100 was at stake.

The winner, a 24-year-old from New Jersey consumed more than 58 ears in just 12 minutes.

Palm Beach County grows more sweet corn than any other county in the U.S.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.