4 killed in Delray Beach crash identified; were on vacation

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Delray Beach police said four people were killed Saturday night after a speeding pickup truck crashed into a minivan.

It happened in the 2800 block of South Federal Hwy. around 7:30 p.m.

Police identified the four who died as 50-year-old Jorge Claudio, his 42-year-old sister Veronica Mariel Raschiotto, and her two children, Diego Martinez Raschiotto, 8, and 6-year-old Mia Martinez Raschiotto.

Police said a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on South Federal Highway when it rear-ended the minivan.

Police told WPTV the truck crushed the minivan and both the truck and minivan then traveled into the northbound lane hitting a Buick Encore.

Fire rescue had to pry the vehicles apart and all four people in the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were returning to a rental home on Florida Boulevard, a short distance from the crash scene. Police said they were on vacation. Claudio lived in Argentina and the other three lived in Mexico.

Two people in the Encore suffered minor injuries, while the truck's passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver was slightly injured and is cooperating with investigators. He was identified as 21-year-old Paul Wilson Streater of Fort Lauderdale.

He was released from police custody pending the conclusion of the traffic homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact DBPD Investigator Henry Lugo at (561) 243-7800.

