Epilepsy walk held at John Prince Park

The Epilepsy Foundation held its "Walk the Talk" walk at John Prince Park in West Palm Beach on Sunday to bring the public together in an effort to raise awareness about the disorder.

“With the knowledge that we have here today, here with the foundation, we can all overcome the little obstacles,” said Patricia Nelson, who has epilepsy. 

“You can't help but remind yourself, even in those dark times, how much support you have,” said Beth Alcalde, whose son has epilepsy.  

WPTV morning anchor Ashleigh Walters was the emcee for the event.

