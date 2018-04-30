Republican FL governor forum to be held in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Republican FL governor forum to be held in WPB

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Only one of Florida's leading Republican candidates for governor is expected to appear at a major public interest club's discussion.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam is expected to attend Monday's candidate discussion at the Forum Club in West Palm Beach.

His main announced rival in the August primary, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, is missing the event, citing a scheduling conflict. State House Speaker Richard Corcoran is also expected to enter the GOP primary but hasn't announced.

The candidates are vying to replace Gov. Rick Scott, who cannot seek re-election because of term limits.

Democratic candidates include former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando-area businessman Chris King.

WPTV anchor Michael Williams will host the forum.

