West Palm to announce mobility study findings

West Palm to announce mobility study findings

The results of several studies centered around traffic, walkability and parking in downtown West Palm Beach are set to be unveiled Monday.

Gabe Klein, a consultant on cityscapes will discuss the results of the city's mobility study, including the Okeechobee Corridor study, the Downtown Parking and Transportation Demand Management Study and the Citywide Bicycle Masterplan.

The Mobility Plan establishes a common community vision for how people travel.

Klein is a familiar face to the city of West Palm Beach.

Last year he traveled to the city to kick off the four-day Okeechobee Corridor study. He later returned to moderate discussion at the final mobility meeting, which reviewed public input and recommendations.  

The development of the mobility plan began in the spring of 2017. Input was taken from various stakeholders including the Transportation Planning Organization, Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, Palm Beach County, PalmTran, SFRTA, Florida Department of Transportation, Town of Palm Beach, Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, homeowners, condo and neighborhood organizations, and Palm Beach Atlantic University

Ahead of Monday’s announcement the city announced new changes to parking safety, security and availability. 

Improvements to parking include or will soon include:

  • Increased security patrols
  • The availability of on-demand, security personnel to escort individuals on the street and within the garage
  • A mobile app to find available spots
  • New ticket machines for expedited service
  • Upgraded LED lighting in City owned garages
  • New wayfinding signs
