I-95 back open after smoke from brush fire

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Interstate 95 northbound and southbound is back open in northern Indian River County following closures Monday morning after smoke from a brush fire.

RELATED: Real-time traffic | PHOTOS

Smoke from a brush fire spread to more than 500 acres led officials to shut down a 17-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday it closed the interstate in both directions along a large section of Brevard County on the state's Atlantic coast.

Crews from the Florida Forest Service and Palm Bay and Brevard County firefighters began fighting the fire on Sunday afternoon. The fire is near the Micco Scrub Sanctuary in Palm Bay.

The Palm Bay Fire Rescue tweeted that several local roads have also been shut down by the fire.

The road was back open in both directions by 8:15 a.m.