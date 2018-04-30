I-95 back open after smoke from brush fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

I-95 back open after smoke from brush fire

Interstate 95 northbound and southbound is back open in northern Indian River County following closures Monday morning after smoke from a brush fire.

Smoke from a brush fire spread to more than 500 acres led officials to shut down a 17-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday it closed the interstate in both directions along a large section of Brevard County on the state's Atlantic coast.

Crews from the Florida Forest Service and Palm Bay and Brevard County firefighters began fighting the fire on Sunday afternoon. The fire is near the Micco Scrub Sanctuary in Palm Bay.

The Palm Bay Fire Rescue tweeted that several local roads have also been shut down by the fire.

The road was back open in both directions by 8:15 a.m.

