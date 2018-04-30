Hot Ticket: Mosaic (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture)

LAKE WORTH, Fla. – The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County will launch “MOSAIC” in May, a brand new promotion operated in partnership with Discover The Palm Beaches. MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture) will run throughout the month, and will enable visitors to partake in a variety of special offers from cultural institutions and hotels located throughout Palm Beach County.

In order to take advantage of the great savings, visitors can pick up their own “Culture Coupon Card” at any participating hotel, or from one of the participating visitor information centers located throughout the destination.

For a full listing of MOSAIC deals, please visit www.MOSAICPBC.com.

A sampling of special hotel offers during the month of May includes:



Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa – “Stay and Save the Sea Turtles”-Guests who book a minimum three-night stay will receive a $50 resort credit, souvenir “Loggy the Turtle” plush toy and have one of Florida’s native sea turtles adopted in their name. The package is offered in conjunction with the renowned Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

– “Stay and Save the Sea Turtles”-Guests who book a minimum three-night stay will receive a $50 resort credit, souvenir “Loggy the Turtle” plush toy and have one of Florida’s native sea turtles adopted in their name. The package is offered in conjunction with the renowned DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and Executive Meeting Center Palm Beach Gardens -Guests who book in May will receive a 15 percent discount off their stay, a Palm Beach Gardens Welcome Bag with additional discounts to area attractions, complimentary parking and Wi-Fi, and two complimentary bottles of water.

-Guests who book in May will receive a 15 percent discount off their stay, a Palm Beach Gardens Welcome Bag with additional discounts to area attractions, complimentary parking and Wi-Fi, and two complimentary bottles of water. The Breakers Palm Beach – “Sixth Night Free”-Guests who stay six consecutive nights will receive the last night complimentary. Offer can be combined with hotel’s Complimentary Daily Benefits, and includes free daily breakfast and a range of other amenities.

– “Sixth Night Free”-Guests who stay six consecutive nights will receive the last night complimentary. Offer can be combined with hotel’s Complimentary Daily Benefits, and includes free daily breakfast and a range of other amenities. Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa – “More Beach Time with a Free Night”-Guests who stay three consecutive nights receive the fourth night free. Offer is valid for “Ocean View” room category and higher.

A sampling of special offers for MOSAIC Culture Coupon Card holders includes:

