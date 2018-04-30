Hot Ticket: Mosaic (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture)

LAKE WORTH, Fla. – The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County will launch “MOSAIC” in May, a brand new promotion operated in partnership with Discover The Palm Beaches. MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture) will run throughout the month, and will enable visitors to partake in a variety of special offers from cultural institutions and hotels located throughout Palm Beach County.
In order to take advantage of the great savings, visitors can pick up their own “Culture Coupon Card” at any participating hotel, or from one of the participating visitor information centers located throughout the destination.
For a full listing of MOSAIC deals, please visit www.MOSAICPBC.com.
A sampling of special hotel offers during the month of May includes:
A sampling of special offers for MOSAIC Culture Coupon Card holders includes:
